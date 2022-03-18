Marc Márquez: “I suffered a fall at the worst time”

BARCELONA, March 18. (Royals Blue) –

The Spanish Repsol Honda MotoGP rider Marc Márquez stated that he suffered a spectacular fall without physical consequences “at the worst moment”, and that this relegated him to the second free practice session of the Indonesian Grand Prix, which is being held this weekend. week at the Mangalika circuit, up to twenty-second position.

“Today in the morning we have been able to go quite well, but in the afternoon we have suffered a crash when it was not the best time. This can happen when you are pressing to achieve a fast lap,” said the man from Cervera in statements provided by the service of Repsol press, after falling and not being able to improve his time to one minute before the end of the session.

The eight-time world champion has highlighted the good moment before the fall. “It was fine, we’ll have to see what the situation is tomorrow,” said the older Márquez, who revealed that the Repsol Honda team has not decided which tire “will be better for the race.”

Márquez, who has not yet achieved his direct pass to Q2 qualifying. During the first free practice session, he recorded the third fastest time and “with a good feeling”. However, after suffering the fall, he finished with a time of 1 minute, 32 seconds and 847 thousandths, leaving him in twenty-second position.

The best time was recorded by Fabio Quartararo, with his Yamaha, with 1:31.608, ahead of Franco Morbidelli, also with Yamaha, and Johann Zarco’s Ducati, at 3 and 285 thousandths, respectively.