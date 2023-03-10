LVP will give LOCK//IN signal in English

LVP will produce for Riot Games the signal for the entire Spanish-speaking public of the LOCK//INa Valorant tournament being played at Sao Paulo, Brazilwhich runs from February 13 to March 4, and which marks the start of the international calendar of VALORANT.

The rebroadcast will be carried out entirely from the studios of. LVP in Mexico and will have in front of the cameras talent of the Rising MediaMarkt Intelas Ulises Prieto, Emma Pache and Jon Ander “Blazee” Sukia; and with famous Latin American VALORANT commentators such as Vhania “Gatotowsky” Barrera, Melanie “7Mitssu” Diaz, Kevin “KEVHO” Hernandez and Ian “Nosfeh” Flaker.

The LOCK//IN will feature the participation of 32 teams who will face each other in a bracket of direct elimination. Each match shall be played at best of three maps except for the semifinals and the finalwhich will be played at best of five. Three Spanish teams are traveling to Sao Paulo. Giants, Heretics and KOI. Giants and KOI will debut on February 13, against DetonatioN FM and NRG, respectively; while Heretics will debut on February 15 against Evil Geniuses.

The competition also features illustrious representatives from Asia, such as. T1 or Gen.Gfrom Latin America, such as KRÜ Esports o Leviathanfrom North America, such as 100 Thieves o Cloud9and from Europe, such as Karmine Corp o Fnatic. The LOCK//IN of Sao Paulo will give out $500,000 in prizes, of which $100,000 will go to the champion.

The entire competition will be available for viewing on the VALORANT official channels from Riot Games at Twitch y YouTube, as well as on the Riot Spain Twitch channel.