Ace Championship aims to be a feeder platform for all-electric motorsports -.

Right now, the main place to race in the all-electric motorsports scene is Formula E. But how do people get into this world travel tournament? Former Mahindra Racing team principal Dilbagh Gill has come up with an idea that will be put into practice next year.

Known as the Ace Championship, this tournament will act as a kind of feeder platform for electric motorsport scenes, including Formula E, and will be a place where drivers, mechanics, strategists and so on can make their way into the big competitive tournament.

Since the announcement for the Ace Championship was made only over the weekend at the Hyderabad E-Prix, details regarding the tournament are scarce, but we are told that it will have two levels of competition and that teams will use a single pair of cars for both the lower Challenger level and the higher Championship level – even if these vehicles can put out more power at the Championship layer.

As for how cars will be designed, it is said that the Formula E Gen2 chassis will be used to begin with. In terms of competing teams, this has not yet been announced either.