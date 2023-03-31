LVP opens new studios in CDMX

The Professional Video Game League (PVL) has inaugurated its new production studios in CDMXfrom where it will undertake its strategy to continue managing the best esports competitions in the region and producing the most relevant events in the sector.

In the studios, located in Capital Reforma, will work more than 40 professionals who are part of LVP Mexico. The studios have 200m2 of facilities for the production of contents with 3 control rooms, 1 site and 2 forums designed for remote and studio productions.

For LVP and GRUP MEDIAPRO it is a milestone to have these new studios in CDMX, which will help us to pursue excellence in the production of esports content to offer the best product in the market and to continue growing. Jean Pierre Jiménez, new Country Manager of LVP Mexico and Central America.

Mexico is a key country in the development of LVP in Latin America. Our commitment to new studios in CDMX responds to the scale of the projects we have already begun to develop in 2023 and the need to respond to the growing community of esports fans in the region. Jordi Soler, CEO of LVP

LVP presented some of the most relevant projects it will develop in 2023 in titles such as League of Legends, Free Fire or VALORANT.

The League of Legends National Leagues will evolve from May onwards with the birth of the North and South Regional Leagues.. In conjunction with Riot Games, the LVP redesigned the region’s competitive map to offer a product with more competition between teams, better incentives for organizations, more stability for brands and audiences.

In addition, LVP as of this year will also be in charge of some aspects of Riot Games’ professional league production: LLA. The services to be provided are at the creative direction level for broadcast, content and talent, as well as support to the sports area.

Regarding Free Firethe most played battle royale for mobile devices in Latin America, will have the back the Regional Challengers Leaguesofficial Garena competitions at LATAM level. 2023 will be their second year of existence. They are divided into 2 leagues, North and South, and the teams compete for a place in the promotion to the Free Fire League, the highest continental division. Likewise, LVP collaborates in the production of the Free Fire League itself, providing broadcast, content, design, sports talent or web services, among others.

VALORANTthe shooter from Riot Games, will debut in 2023 in LVP’s portfolio of projects in Mexico. LVP won a 3-year (2023 to 2025) production contract for VCT Game Changers LATAMwhich corresponds to the women’s professional league and is divided into 2 groups: North and South. From this year on, LVP will also provide local broadcast production services to Riot Games LATAM and NA in its most important league at continental level: the VCT America.

Another milestone highlighted for 2023 is the. return of Ubeat Live Mexicothe festival for new audiences. For the second consecutive year, the August 19 in the CDMXthe entertainment festival that brings together the best esports, freestyle and urban art competitions will take place.