Tears of the Kingdom Edition releases in April – That’s Gaming

350

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition, with a special design of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on April 28. This stylish new edition is decorated in the style of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, including the famous Hylian Crest of the Legend of Zelda-series on the front of the holder.

Also appearing are two accessories – a Nintendo Switch-Pro controller (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition) and a Nintendo Switch case (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition) with protective film. These accessories with special designs from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will both appear on May 12, the same day the game is released. The new hardware and accessories were announced in a new video in which Eiji Aonuma, the series’ producer, demonstrated new gameplay features of the upcoming title.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a 7-inch OLED screen with vibrant colors, a wide adjustable stand, 64GB of internal storage (some of which is used by the system itself) and enhanced handheld and tabletop audio. The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model is made for three play styles: TV style, where you place the system in the cradle to play on TV, handheld style, where you attach the Joy-Con controllers to the system to play portable, and table style, where you place the system on the table and play with friends. These varied options allow you to enjoy your epic adventures anytime, anywhere!

At The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players choose their own path through the beautiful landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating high above. Players shape their own adventure in this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , an epic adventure in the wide world of Hyrule, and the heavens above. Players must use their imagination and Links new skills to make a fist against the destructive forces threatening the kingdom.

In a new video for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma showed new gameplay for the upcoming Nintendo Switch release. The video also announced the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition, plus a Nintendo Switch-Pro controller (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition) and a Nintendo Switch case, each decorated in the style of the game.

Note

* The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom software not included.