Rolex now has an emoji watch

The Watches and Wonders show 2023 brought out some strange designs. While there are some we wouldn’t want to wear on our wrists, such as Oris’ surprisingly stylish titanium Kermit The Frog-inspired watch, Rolex’s emoji watch is something we’ll probably stay away from.

The official name of the design is Day-Date 36 Puzzle Motif, which shows an interesting and colorful puzzle design on its face. At 12 o’clock it replaces the days of the week with the words “Happy, Eternity, Gratitude, Peace, Faith, Love and Hope”, and at 3 you get a selection of emojis depending on the day of the month.

You can get anything from a love heart to a kissy face to a four-leaf clover. There is unfortunately no poop emoji here, which is one of the main reasons why we were not as impressed as we could have been with this strange watch.