Lukashenko claims that the West will “squeeze” Russia until it “brings it to its knees”

MADRID, 28 Apr. (EUROPE PRESS) –

The president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has assured this Thursday that the West will “squeeze” Russia until it “brings it to its knees”, for which he has offered Moscow the “cooperation” of Minsk.

“Until they bring them to their knees, they will put pressure on them,” Lukashenko said during a meeting with the governor of Russia’s Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev.

“Belarus is ready to cooperate with Russia at any time and in any direction,” he added, offering Russia “any equipment” in the possession of Belarusian companies, especially in a context of withdrawal of Western companies from Russia, according to the report. Belarusian news agency BelTA.

Lukashenko is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main ally in the region. Belarus has also been subject to sanctions imposed by partner countries in response to the invasion of Ukraine for its alleged role in the conflict.