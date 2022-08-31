Home World News Kremlin calls it “madness” that EU may discuss visa restrictions for Russian...

Kremlin calls it “madness” that EU may discuss visa restrictions for Russian citizens

By
Lily Adric
-
87
0

Latest news on the war pitting Russia and Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described as “madness” the possibility that the European Union may come to discuss the possible restriction of visas for Russian citizens, a point of particular interest to the Baltic countries, Poland or the Czech Republic.

“This set of irrationality, bordering on insanity, unfortunately allows the possibility that such decisions could be discussed,” Peskov explained, adding that the “lack of reason” among European politicians manifests itself in “outbursts of hatred towards Russia,” TASS news agency reported.

Read:  The mayor of kyiv announces the reduction of the curfew in the Ukrainian capital

Both the European Commission and the High Representative have cooled the possibility of a total veto on Russian entry into Europe, although Finland and other Baltic countries have put in place measures to restrict and reduce the number of visas they issue.

Czech Republic, Finland and Estonia, after imposing their own visa restrictions, have pushed for an EU decision. However, Germany and the European Commission have urged caution.

Previous articleRussian Prosecutor’s Office seeks 24 years in prison for journalist Ivan Safronov, accused of high treason
Next articleMeta’s NFT rollout continues as the social networking giant introduces the “ability to post digital collectibles.”
Lily Adric

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR