Kraken becomes a sponsor of the F1 Williams Racing team

Kraken has signed a partnership with Williams Racing. The logo of the crypto exchange will appear on the vehicle of the British stable of Formula 1.

Kraken announced on Tuesday that it will become one of the sponsors of the team Williams Racing. According to a release, the Kraken branding will be “prominently displayed” on the halo and rear wing of the Williams FW45 driven by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, throughout the 2023 season, starting on Australian Grand Prix which will take place this weekend in Melbourne.

As part of the alliance, Kraken and Williams Racing also plan to offer “unparalleled digital collecting experiences.” “For the first time, owners of some of the most exciting projects on KrakenNFT will be able to display their NFTs on the rear wing alongside Kraken,” the announcement reads.

The exchange and the team will also collaborate on the design of limited edition merchandise for several Grand Prix.



We are proud that Kraken is entering Formula 1 with Williams Racing, bringing together two of the most trusted and longest-standing brands in our respective industries. We are excited to launch the partnership to provide our fans with cutting-edge crypto and Web3 experiences, while allowing Kraken to reach new institutional and corporate customers through our network and events,” said James Bower, Williams Racing sales manager.

Last month, the Californian Kraken was sanctioned by the American authorities and forced to close its staking service.

Follow Corners.en on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook or Telegram to not miss anything. Subscribe to our crypto newsletter to receive a news summary every week.