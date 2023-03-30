Screen time – April 2023

Spring is in full swing and no doubt that means many of you want to wake up from hibernation and return to the big bad world. We’re here to give you 11 reasons why you should just cozy up behind the TV or head to the cinemas instead, as April 2023 brings a wide range of exciting movies and TV to streamers and theaters.

But before we get to this latest installment of Screen Time, a brief reminder. We based our choices on a British release calendar, so be sure to check local listings for accurate dates. With that out of the way, let’s start with an anticipated animated film.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – April 5

Illumination, creators of all things Minions, has taken Nintendo’s most iconic character and adapted him into an adventure that sees Mario, Peach, Toad and a host of other instantly recognizable and lovable faces across the Mushroom Kingdom to rescue Luigi and stop Bowser’s rage. With a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen and more, this will be Mario’s first real big break on the big screen.

Beef [Netflix] – April 6

Road rage has taken hold of each of us, but very few people have probably let it affect them the way Steven Yeun and Ali Wong have in Netflix’s Beef. This series sees two people truly consumed by hatred for each other after a car accident, and sees how their lives change drastically as they seek to explore every way to get back together.

The Pope’s Exorcist – April 7

Religion and horror have always danced a delicate line, as some of the best horror films in history explore how priests and men of god defeat and overcome demons and possessed people. The Pope’s Exorcist will explore similar beats, as here Russell Crowe’s Father Gabriele Amorth attempts to investigate a possession case and soon after discovers an ancient conspiracy hidden by the Vatican.

Renfield – April 14

Have you ever wondered how Dracula would fit into modern society? If so, the comic take on the world’s most famous vampire, Renfield should be right up your alley. In this hilarious film, Nicholas Hoult plays the titular Renfield, an assistant to Nicolas Cage’s Dracula, as he seeks to leave the service of the Prince of Darkness in favor of a simple life in modern-day New Orleans.

Assassin Club – April 14

Henry Golding is developing into one of the most promising young action stars in Hollywood, and his latest effort, Assassin Club aims to be the next notch on this belt. Alongside Noomi Rapace, Daniela Melchior and Sam Neill, this film sees Golding’s protagonist given the task of eliminating seven people from around the world who happen to be hitmen hired to eliminate him.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die [Netflix] – April 14

Fans of Netflix’s The Last Kingdom have no doubt waited a long time for the series to continue with this full movie installment. The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die picks up after the events of King Edward’s death and sees Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his allies traveling through a fractured kingdom, all with the goal of uniting England.

Ghosted [Apple TV+] – April 21

One is a highly trained secret agent and the other is a lovesick soul hoping for happiness. This chris evans and ana de armas headlined flick challenges gender stereotypes by seeing Evans play the helpless heartthrob, while de Armas saves the day as the honorable heroine. Coming to Apple TV+, this film aims to be action-packed and littered with laughs.

Evil Dead Rise – April 21

The Evil Dead franchise returns to its truly gruesome and horrific roots this April when the harrowing Evil Dead Rise hits theaters. This film tells the story of what happens when the reunion of two estranged sisters is broken by flesh-possessing demons and explores the fight for survival the family finds itself in when faced with nightmarish versions of their loved ones.

Paint – April 28

Life is full of happy little accidents as a famous, beloved painter used to say. Owen Wilson’s Carl Nargyle, a man known as Vermont’s #1 public television painter with a perm and an adapted van, probably wouldn’t have such a positive outlook on life, especially when a certain young painter, with a perm and an adapted van of his own, appears on the scene and steals his life in Paint.

Peter Pan and Wendy [Disney+] – April 28

Depending on when you were born, you probably have a favorite version of the story of the boy who wouldn’t grow up. Since it has been a while since a Peter Pan movie was released, Disney has given the iconic story another live-action take with Peter Pan and Wendy, a film that takes us back to Neverland to confront Jude Law’s version of Captain Hook, as the next big Disney + addition.

And it does it again. We’ll be back in a month for yet another installment of Screen Time, looking at what May 2023 brings to the table.