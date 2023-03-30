iOS 16.4 officially released. Adds new features and “fixes” some user-reported issues

iOS 16.4 has been officially released and looks to be one of the biggest updates for this version of the operating system. Not only does it add new functionality, but it also fixes some of the issues that iPhone users have been reporting over the past few weeks. In addition to all the extra capabilities, iOS 16.4 also adds a wide range of new emoji icons that will be able to be sent, at least for now only between iPhones, until other operating systems are updated with support.

Apple has published the list of improvements in iOS 16.4, and it includes some very useful new features. For example, the background noise cancellation feature, or “voice isolation,” as Apple calls it in English, was previously only available in online voice or video calling services. Now, the feature will also be available for regular phone calls, significantly improving the quality of the voice the caller hears.

Another important feature is the ability to receive notifications from web applications. If you shortcut to a web app in the main menu, it will be able to receive notifications just like a standard app in the App Store.

Last but not least, the photo/video album allows you to identify duplicate images and allows you to select and delete these duplicates to free up storage space. Of course, both photos and videos can be detected.

Here’s the full list of changes in iOS 16.4

This update includes 21 new emoji, as well as other improvements, bug fixes, and security updates for iPhone.

This update includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

21 new emoji, including animals, hand gestures and objects, are now available in the emoji keyboard

Notifications for web apps added to home screen

Voice Isolation mode for cellular calls gives priority to your voice and blocks ambient noise

Duplicate Album in the Photos app provides extended support for detecting duplicate photos and videos from an iCloud shared photo library

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Accessibility setting for automatic darkening of video content when flashing lights or strobe effects are detected

Fixes an issue that could prevent children’s “Purchase Request” prompts from being displayed on parents’ devices

Resolves issues where Matter-compatible thermostats may not respond to commands when paired with Apple Home

Optimizations to “Crash Detection” functionality on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

iOS 16.4 is available on all iPhones released from 2017 to present.

Source: Apple