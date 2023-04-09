Bitcoin’s white paper mysteriously hidden in macOS

The white paper from Bitcoin is found in the operating systems MacOS. The discovery of the document written by Satoshi Nakamoto questions the crypto community.

Users of a Macwith the version macOS Mojave (10.14.0) to the current version, Ventura (13.3), can find the white paper Bitcoin on their computer by opening the terminal and sending the following command:

open /System/Library/Image\ Capture/Devices/VirtualScanner.app/Contents/Resources/simpledoc.pdf

Yesterday, the blogger Andy Baio published an article on the subject, creating the buzz on social networks.

“While trying to fix my printer, I discovered that a PDF copy of the Bitcoin white paper by Satoshi Nakamoto apparently came with every copy of macOS since Mojave in 2018,” he wrote, noting that he had asked other Mac owners to check whether a copy was also on their machine.

In the native software Image CaptureBitcoin’s white paper, available online here, summarizes the purpose of BTCis used as an example of a document for a device called ” Virtual Scanner II “.

The discoverywhich had in fact was made at the end of 2020 by an American designer and which was not widely publicized at the time, is now questioning the crypto community and especially the Bitcoin maximalists.

Of all the documents in the world, why was the Bitcoin white paper chosen? Is there a secret Bitcoin maximalist working at Apple?” asks Andy Baio.

As the news spreads across the web, some bitcoiners suggest that Apple might be secretly pro-Bitcoin. Others are even speculating that Steve Jobs would be Satoshi Nakamoto, the enigmatic creator of the cryptocurrency.

When I think of all the anti-Bitcoin people who unknowingly have a copy of the White Paper on their Mac – I’m done for the day.” laughs Another bitcoiner.

