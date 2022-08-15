Israeli police kill suspected Palestinian attacker during raid in East Jerusalem

A Palestinian man was killed Monday after he allegedly attempted to attack Israeli security forces during an early morning raid on his home in East Jerusalem, police said.

The operation has taken place in Kafr Aqab and, according to Israeli authorities, was aimed at locating illegal weaponry. During the deployment, several people confronted the officers, including the deceased, identified as Muhamad Shaham.

Police have stated that this young man “was holding a knife and attempted to stab the officers, who responded with gunfire,” according to the ‘Times of Israel’ daily. Shaham was evacuated alive, but eventually died of his wounds.

For his part, the father of the deceased has accused Israeli forces of shooting the 21-year-old at point-blank range and taking about 40 minutes to treat him, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Husein al-Sheikh, has called for an international investigation into what he considers an “execution.”