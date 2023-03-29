In Tanta We Trust DLC will be released May 26 – That’s Gaming

74

Square Enix Ltd, announced today that players will soon be able to experience a new story as Frey Holland in the lands of Athia. The Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust-.DLC will be released on May 26, 2023 for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PC via STEAM, the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store.

The story of the Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust-DLC is a prequel that plays 25 years before the events of Forspoken. As Frey searches for a way to drive the Break out of Athia once and for all, she follows a mysterious voice that somehow moves her to the Purge of the Rheddig, the legendary war that destroyed Athia and ultimately drove the Tatas to madness. With help from Tanta Cinta and a new set of magical abilities, Frey must unravel various mysteries and try to save both herself and Athia.

In the Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust-DLC players battle side by side with Tanta Cinta, where they can use Frey’s new magical abilities for new battle strategies and devastating combos. Defeat attacking Rheddig forces and use Frey’s magical parkour skills to reach new heights in unique, vertically designed environments.

Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust DLC will be released on May 26, 2023. Players who have purchased the Digital Deluxe edition of Forspoken purchased will get early access to the story DLC on May 23, 2023. Players who own the main game can access the Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust Purchase DLC separately.