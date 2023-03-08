Impress your opponents with the new Xbox wireless controller – Velocity Green – That’s Gaming

133

Everyone has a favorite color, a color that appeals to us more than others. At Xbox, the color green has always had a special place.

That’s why Xbox is pleased to announce the Xbox wireless controller Velocity Green, which features Xbox’s signature color. This is the latest addition to the collection of colorful wireless controllers and joins fan favorites such as Shock Blue, Pulse Red, Deep Pink and Electric Volt.

The Velocity Green wireless controller has all the features you need to achieve the best in-game performance and adds a splash of color to your experience.

The Xbox Velocity Green wireless controller is available for $59.99. Consult your local retailer or visit Xbox.com for more information on availability.