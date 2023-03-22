Immutable and Polygon join forces for Web3 gaming

Immutable turns to Polygon Labs to create Immutable zkEVMa new layer2 powered by the technology Polygon.

Monday, at the end of the day, Immutable and Polygon Labs have jointly announced an alliance aimed at accelerating adoption and innovation in Web3 gaming, a term encompassing games based on technologies like blockchain and NFT.

In a statement, Polygon Labs said. Immutable zkEVMa ZK-rollup layer2, EVM compatible and powered by Polygon technology will be released later this year. The latter will naturally be supported by the Immutable platform.

The partnership with Immutable is a monumental step forward in our mission to empower developers and allow users to truly own their in-game assets […] By leveraging Immutable’s world-class platform, game development becomes seamless, enabling the creation of rich and unique gaming experiences,” commented Ryan Wyatt, president of Polygon Labs.

The news comes as the company prepares to launch the beta version of its layer2 mainnet in the coming days Polygon zkEVM.

On its blog, Immutable specified that IMX will act as a gas for Immutable zkEVM. The token’s price dropped more than 10% in the wake of the announcement. Last year, the crypto-gaming unicorn and publisher of Gods Unchained unveiled a $500 million fund dedicated to Web3 gaming.

The Layer 2 network Polygon is now operated by major game publishers, including Ubisoft and Square Enixwho finally chose the L2 to develop his title Symbiogenesis.

