Kingston FURY adds overclockable server-class DDR5 memory to range – That’s Gaming

136

Kingston FURY, the high performance division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc. a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, expands its DDR5 memory line with the introduction of the Kingston FURY™ Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM. This new overclockable server-class memory module is designed to meet the computing requirements of “next-gen” workstations and “high-end” desktops.

For platforms using DDR5 registered DIMMs, offer Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs the high bandwidth and increased reliability that users such as creators, engineers and data science professionals need to meet the required workloads of the latest applications. All without sacrificing the data integrity and superior quality standards found in server-class memory. DDR5 registered DIMMs have on-die ECC built into the DRAM memory component and support ECC at the module level, allowing multi-bit errors to be detected and corrected.

With Plug N Play at 4800MT/s¹, the Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs allow users to automatically overclock without having to fiddle with settings. Or they can choose from one of the Intel® XMP 3.0 certified and motherboard qualified four- and eight-channel kits with speeds up to 6000MT/s with factory-set timings, speeds and voltage.

“Kingston FURY is excited to extend the power of DDR5 to those in need of high-performance memory in the workstation and high-end desktop category,” said Iwona Zalewska, DRAM business manager, Kingston, EMEA. “With Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs Kingston’ continues its more than three-decade-long reputation for building server-class memory reliable enough for the world’s largest data centers.”

Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs. are available in single-module capacities of up to 32GB, kits of 4 to 128GB, and kits of 8 to 256GB

Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM features and specifications: