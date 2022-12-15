Huawei P60 and Mate 60 could debut simultaneously very soon

Huawei could start releasing smartphones on a more accelerated schedule starting in 2023. New information released by unofficial sources suggests that after the company has only launched two generations of flagships more than a year apart in the past two years, from next year the company could launch two ranges of flagship phones simultaneously: the P60 and Mate 50. What’s more, these could go into production very soon.

Huawei Mate 60 would use a new processor

The Huawei Mate 50 range has only been on the market for a few weeks, and the company may already be working on launching a Mate 60 generation, which could debut alongside the P60 this spring.

Teme, a well-known Twitter leaker, suggests that Huawei could be bringing some major changes to its high-end smartphone lineup. First, the Mate 60 and P60 could be different models of the same range. Thus, the Mate would become the top flagship, the competitor in the market for the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while the Huawei P60 would become a sort of “budget flagship”.

Mate 60 series sm8525 4G

P60 series continue with 8+G1 (mass production will start soon.)

(Don’t wait 5G or Kirin) #HuaweiMate60 #HuaweiP60 pic.twitter.com/wkQWREdpTE – Teme (特米)|🇫🇮🇨🇳 (@RODENT950) December 8, 2022

That’s because only the Mate 60 would be equipped with the SM8525 processor, i.e. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in a custom version. The customization would however only consist of removing 5G capabilities and limiting it to 4G connectivity, to fit in with US restrictions imposed on Huawei.

P60 would be downgraded to cheaper flagship status

The P60 model could still use the configuration we saw on the Mate 50, however, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 4G modem. Basically, the P60 would be a year behind in processing power.

But it looks like recent shooting technologies like the variable aperture on the Mate 50 could be integrated into the P60, even if it would be a model in a cheaper range. The P60 could, however, come with a 64-megapixel sensor on the main camera, suggesting it’s not the same 50-megapixel flagship sensor on recent models.

Huawei hasn’t officially talked about its next high-end smartphone at the moment, but if launch plans are that close, we’ll surely hear news through official channels very soon too.