Unusual battery-powered device available at Lidl next week

Several Sanitas branded devices will be on offer at Lidl next week. Among them is an unusual product.

From Thursday 22 December, customers will be able to find a vibrating massage ball in the company’s stores. The device is 8 cm in diameter and offers two levels of intensity.

The massage ball has a rubber surface and runs on AAA batteries. The product will be available for 70 lei. The manufacturer’s recommended price is 81 lei.

According to Sanitas, the product helps to activate and regenerate strained muscle groups. The ball is especially aimed at sports enthusiasts.

Products of this kind are popular with customers. The model available at Decathlon, priced at 110 lei, has a rating of 4.5 stars out of a possible 5. On Amazon, the LifePro 4-Speed Vibrating Massage Ball also has a good rating – of 4.4 / 5 – received from over 860 users.

Like other products sold by Lidl, the vibrating massage ball will come with a 3-year warranty.

Sanitas is a German manufacturer of health and relaxation devices. Among the products under this brand that will be available next week at Lidl are an electric foot warmer and an electric back pillow.

Photo credit: Lidl, Amazon, Decathlon

