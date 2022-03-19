Honor Magic4 Ultimate, the new “king” of DxOMark cameras

Honor has announced a new Magic4 model: the Ultimate model, which we did not see at the beginning of the Mobile World Congress series. This is his best phone, the Honor Magic4 Ultimate upgrades being more in the camera area. In fact, the phone has already been tested by DxOMark and now ranks first in the ranking of smartphones, finally ahead of the Huawei P50 Pro.

Honor Magic4 Ultimate is an improved edition of the Pro model

Honor Magic4 Ultimate retains the design lines and configuration of Honor4 Pro. We are talking about a smartphone equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB storage and Android 12 with Magic UI 6.0 from the factory. It uses a 6.81 ”OLED LTPO display with an unusual resolution of 2,848 x 1,312 pixels, with the ability to lower the brightness by 1920 degrees and lower the display frequency to 1 Hz. This is one of the best screens on the market, according to DxOMark, being in third place, behind the iPhone 13 Pro Max and 13 Pro in its ranking.

Inside, the Magic4 Ultimate integrates a 4,600 mAh battery with fast charging at 100W and wireless at 50W. Interestingly, on wireless, this model charges slower than the Honor Magic4 Pro, which reaches 100W power.

The camera receives major upgrades

But the new model makes up for it with top photo capabilities. First of all, the main camera, wide, uses a new huge 1 / 1.12 ”sensor (Magic4 Pro uses a 1 / 1.56” one) with a resolution of 50 megapixels. It can thus capture more light than regular sensors, with 1.4nm pixels, or 2.8nm through pixel binning. And the lens has been upgraded, now with an 8-element design and f / 1.6 aperture, which offers 37% more clarity in the center and 30% more sharpness at the edges than the “Pro” model.

Next to this camera we have an ultra wide 64 megapixel camera with 1/2 ″ sensor and 122 degree aperture, with 7 f / 2.2 lens. Honor Magic4 Ultimate also gets a 50-megapixel color enhancement camera, as well as a 3.5x telephoto camera with optically stabilized periscopic lens and 1/2 ″ sensor and up to 100x digital zoom. Honor has also integrated an 8 × 8 ToF sensor, as well as a color temperature and anti-flicker sensor. In addition, there is a 12 megapixel sensor on the front and a 3D sensor for facial recognition.

The proprietary image processor is the secret behind Honor Magic4 Ultimate’s top photo performance

At the hardware level, this seems to be the best equipped camera on a smartphone so far, but not only the sensors and optics put Honor Magic4 Ultimate in first place in terms of photography on the phone. Honor also announced a proprietary image processor, which ensures that what the cameras capture turns into quality photos and footage.

This processor can process 20-bit color images and is the one that ensures high performance in 4K filming at night. Also, with the help of the processor, the filming on Honor Magic4 Ultimate can be done in Magic-Log2 format, which ensures a dynamic range 15% higher in filming. Custom LUTs can be applied for shooting, and everything can be recorded at 60 frames per second in 10-bit color format.

The DxOMark tests gave a score of 146 points for the Honor Magic4 Ultimate’s camera, putting it 2 points above the Huawei P50 Pro.

Those who want to buy an Honor Magic4 Ultimate will probably not be able to do so unless they import one from China, as the phone has only been advertised for this market. However, the price is not very high compared to the competition in the market. . At 8,000 yuan, the equivalent of 1,140 euros, this model is cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or iPhone 13 Pro Max alternatives.

source: DxOMark, GSM Arena