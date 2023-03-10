High quality mechanical keyboard now at a low price!















Many people often save on the keyboard. But a mechanical keyboard can give you a much better typing experience! And with the Steelseries Apex 7 you currently get a high-quality keyboard at a low price. You are currently saving 22 percent on the RRP of 159.99 euros. This reduces the price to about 125€! You’ll soon find out for yourself why so many gamers swear by the clack, clack, clack that keyboards of this type are known for.

That’s why the Apex 7 is worth it

The Mechanical SteelSeries Apex 7 is a top-of-the-line gaming keyboard. It features durable mechanical keys that Guaranteed to withstand 50 million keystrokes should. Alternatively, you can also use OmniSwitches, which not only last twice as long, but are also much more responsive! In addition, the keyboard features a metal frame crafted for unbreakable durability and sturdiness.

She offers a intelligentes OLED-Display, which allows you to adjust various settings. For example, profiles can be changed and on-the-fly updates displayed. The display also supports games and applications such as Counter Strike Global Offensive and Discord, so you can get real-time information about them.

The keyboard is rounded off with a number of other features, making it the ideal choice for gamers. These include a premium magnetic palm rest, dedicated multimedia controls, three-way cable management, and per-key dynamic RGB lighting.

