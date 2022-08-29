Hepatitis A Virus Detected in Frozen Berries

These are Ardo brand products that have been distributed in Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Castile and Leon, Murcia, Valencia and the Basque Country.

The health authorities are verifying the withdrawal from the market of three lots of frozen berries of the brand Ardo which are infected with the hepatitis A virus and which have been distributed in Andalusia, Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Castile and Leon, Murcia, Valencia and the Basque Country.

Specifically, it is the product “Fruitberry mix” (frozen fruit mix), in 1 and 2.5 kilogram packages, from Belgium, and sold in plastic bags, as detailed by the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) in a statement.

It is the lot 586 22130 (preferential consumption 10-11-2024) and 586 22131 (preferential consumption 11-11-2024) in 1 kilo presentation; and the lot 586 22131 (preferential consumption 31-05-2024) of 2.5 kg.

For the moment, there are no affected persons associated with this alert, according to the same sources.

Consumers who have at home the product included in this alert are advised to. to refrain from consuming it and return it to the point of purchase.