HBO Max competes with Pro TV: when you will see the version of Vocea României on streaming

HBO Max has been competing with Pro TV since April 1st. One True Singer, the talent show reality show, a Max Original production, will be released on April 1, 2022, on HBO Max.

The jury, presenter and moderators of the talent show that will be officially broadcast in Romania on April 1 have been revealed. Alina Eremia, Bruja, Șerban Cazan and Alex Cotoi are the four names that will occupy the seats at the jury desk in search of the next star in the music industry.

Selly will be the presenter of the show, while Grasu XXL and Olivia Addams, two other important names in the music industry, will have the mission to guide the competitors on their way to the grand prize.

One True Singer, on HBO Max, from April 1st

As a reference, One True Singer is the first talent show produced by Max Original in Romania, in collaboration with Global Records. The concept of the show is that 14 young artists aged between 18 and 25 will make their way to the grand prize, which will be awarded to the winner. The prize will consist of a registration contract worth 50,000 euros and another 50,000 euros in the account.

Jurors said they can’t wait to find talented people. The artists will face a series of challenges meant to test their talents, and will be gradually eliminated by the jury, depending on their evolution in the competition.

HBO Max was launched on March 8, 2022 in Romania. Replaces HBO GO, according to HBO representatives. WarnerMedia’s premium streaming platform is available for 4.99 euros per month, but comes bundled with a number of offers. You’ll get discounted prices if HBO Max is released before March 31st, as well as a better annual subscription price.

The streaming platform is now available in 46 territories in America and Europe, and the number has increased to 61 territories on March 8. HBO Max was then released in 15 other European countries.