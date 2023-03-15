VIDEO Huawei, TikTok, AI, Netflix – Playtech News Bytes 33

Playtech News Bytes has reached episode thirty-three, which is why, once again, we’re drawing attention to the most interesting topics of the past week, in a friendly and easy-to-follow format, especially from your phone screen.

Huawei accused of spying at Mobile World Congress

At last week’s event in Barcelona, journalists in attendance received some sort of badge from Huawei that people had to return at the end of the day. Apparently these badges had a built-in tracker that resembled an AirTag. This discovery sparked waves of controversy, and Joe Biden called on some companies to stop doing business with Huawei. The Chinese giant says it wanted to monitor how long people spent at booths and their tech interests. Now, it’s all under investigation. It needs to be determined whether Huawei violated European data privacy law.

TikTok app could be banned in America

The White House has affirmed its support for a US Senate bill that could see TikTok banned completely in the US. The RESTRICT Act would empower the Department of Commerce to take action against technologies that would serve adversarial interests and could be applied in other situations beyond TikTok. Incidentally, there was a similar discussion back in December when the TikTok app was banned on the phones of European Parliament employees and US federal agents. In the US, the app is considered a threat to national security.

Scientists have proposed developing a biological computer

This PC would be powered by millions of human brain cells. It could be more powerful and economical than conventional computers. Among the hardware parts needed for the project are arrays of brain organoids. These are tiny three-dimensional structures grown from human stem cells that are connected to sensors and other devices and are trained by machine learning. This computer aims to create a highly efficient system that will solve problems that a conventional computer cannot.

Scientists turn thought into image

What if an artificial intelligence could interpret your imagination and turn the images in your mind into reality? While this may sound like a cyberpunk story, scientists have managed to do just that in a new study. Researchers have found that they can create accurate, high-resolution images of brain activity. As generative AI advances, more and more researchers are testing how AI models can work with the human brain. This study, on the other hand, can be considered preliminary research.

Netflix is going to make a series starring Robert De Niro

The American streaming company has announced that it has started Zero Day, a six-episode thriller series starring Robert De Niro. It’s worth noting that this will be the first series in which De Niro will appear as anything other than a “guest star” in his career spanning more than five decades. He will also serve as executive producer of the Netflix series. So far, information is very limited.