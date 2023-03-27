Gordon Moore, Intel co-founder and inventor of “Moore’s Law”, has died

Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel and the man who established “Moore’s Law”, has died at the age of 94. He was one of the most influential people in technology, founding the world’s largest processor company, processors that have underpinned many technological advances over Intel’s 50+ year history.

Gordon Moore led Intel to success

Initially, Moore served in the role of vice president of Intel until 1975, when he became president. In `79 he ascended to the position of chairman of the board and CEO and remained in these positions until `87, when he relinquished the CEO role and retained the “chairman” role. From `97 to 2006, he was honorary chairman of the board, but then retired from the company he built.

In addition to founding Intel, Gordon Moore was also known for establishing “Moore’s Law”, which said in 1965 that the number of transistors on integrated circuits doubles every year. This prediction turned out to be true at the time, and ten years later the “law” was revised. Moore said then that doubling would occur every two years for the next 10 years. This proved to be true until recently, when the miniaturisation of transistor production technology began to give engineers a headache.

Today, Intel continues to be one of the world’s largest processor manufacturers and the market leader in many of the segments in which it operates. Moore has also been a philanthropist, having founded the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation with his wife Betty Moore in 2000. Over the years, the foundation has donated more than $5.1 billion to charitable causes.

source: Intel