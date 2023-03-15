Get more storage space on a Samsung Galaxy S23 when you pre-order

Samsung is reportedly offering significant pre-order bonuses for its upcoming Galaxy S23. If you are considering a pre-order, the most eye-catching deal is one that grants you the larger storage variant of the phone, while only paying the price of a smaller variant.

For example, if you were to order an S23 Ultra 512 GB, you will only pay the cost of an S23 Ultra 256 GB variant. This means you can save yourself around £100, as well as a large chunk of the extra storage.

Unfortunately, the offer is currently only available in the UK and Germany, and there is no idea if it will be extended to other regions. Also, this information was leaked online and has not yet been officially confirmed by Samsung, so don’t go wild with your pre-orders just yet. However, the leak does come from Samsung’s official company site, so don’t take the information with as much salt as you would with a leak from another source.