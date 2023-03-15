TikTok videos are now feature length? Not quite.





Source: Pixabay

TikTok now has a new monetization feature called Series announced. This allows TikTok creatives to put exclusive content behind a paywall – and make money with it.

Thanks to Series, TikTok now has unlimited clips? Not that one. But at least the films will soon be allowed to run for a maximum of 20 minutes.

TikTok Series – That’s behind it

Series is said to be a collection of premium content that creative people can put behind a payment barrier. Such a series can contain up to 80 videos, with individual clips running for 20 minutes.

According to journalist Mia Sato, TikTok wants to remain in competition with streaming platforms like YouTube with the introduction of this new function – and specifically ensure its growth in the US. How? By making the new function easier for users to earn money with TikTok.

To paraphrase the message published by TikTok:

“This gives users the opportunity to experience the content of their favorite creators in a longer form.”

The pricing for the paywall is set by the video makers themselves. This is where TikTok grants its creatives one Pricing range from $1 to $190. At launch, TikTok plans to leave all revenue to video makers, minus processing and app store fees.

However, not all users will have immediate access to this new feature. For the time being, the function is reserved for a selected group of users.

Because: For creative people and content creators, the 20-minute videos represent a new opportunity to monetize their TikTok content – i.e. to make money with it.

What do you think of the launch of the new TikTok feature? Do you use TikTok at all, or do you prefer to access other platforms to find out about the most exciting tech gadgets and the hottest games? Are there any TikTokers in Tech & Gaming that you’re celebrating? Discuss extensively in our comments if you like!