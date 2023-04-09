Gaming: Bitkraft raises $220M for its new token fund

Bitkraft Venturesan investment firm specializing in the gaming and the Web3has just raised 220 million dollars for his fund ” Token Fund II “.

Bitkraft Ventureswhich launched a first “token fund” of 75 million in the fall of 2021, accelerates this year with ” Token Fund II “a new and second investment fund of the same type with 220.6 million dollarsreports Coindesk.

While the U.S. VC did not make an official announcement, one of its partners returned to its overall strategy and said the company was primarily investing in ” big games “. When it comes to crypto, she now hopes to see the “economic rails” evolve.

Recently, Bitkraft participated in CCP Games’ funding round. The Icelandic video game studio is preparing its first title based on blockchain technology.

With approx. 600 million dollars in assets under management, a third of which is dedicated to Web3, the Denver-based venture capital firm founded in 2016 by esports veterans is thus looking to support traditional studios that create “complex environments” and at the same time seeking opportunities in similar Web3 projects.

