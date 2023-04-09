Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 confirmed for Aug. 222 – That’s Gaming

155

Geoff Keighley has announced that Gamescom Opening Night Live will be his next major event after Summer Games Fest on June 8 and will take place on August 22. Keighley made the announcement on Twitter, but has not yet revealed any further details about the event.

Gamescom Opening Night Live, as the name suggests, will kick off Gamescom in Cologne, which is scheduled from Aug. 23 to 27. Like last year, Gamescom Opening Night Live will be streamed online and feature a host of new video game announcements and news.

Although we have a loose schedule of video game events coming up in the next few months, little has been announced about the details of these events. For example, rumors indicate that PlayStation plans to hold its own showcase before Summer Games Fest on June 8.

E3 2023 was recently canceled after a number of game companies chose not to participate in the event, starting with Nintendo and Microsoft and later Ubisoft and Sega among the companies that would skip the show.