Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 unveiled in an unofficial Unboxing Video

Expected to be released on March 16 the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 appear in an unofficial video unboxing, showing the retail package contents and final phone design.

Like the top Galaxy S series, the new Galaxy A models come in mundane cardboard boxes, with the USB-C cable as the only accessory. Unlike the S23 package, Samsung failed to offer the “luxury” of fully recyclable packaging, with the phones coming protected in cellophane foil.

The Galaxy A34 and A54 have slightly larger physical dimensions than the previous series. However, on the external appearance side the main difference is the layout of the cameras on the back, modelled after the new S23 range. Viewed from the front or side, the new Galaxy A models will look much more similar to the previous series.

Unfortunately, the confirmed price increases on the S23 Ultra appear to be passed on to the Galaxy A43and Galaxy A54 series, with Samsung passing on the complications of inflation and component price hikes to consumers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1fINwRV5-c

Valid for the European market, these would start at 419 euros for the Galaxy A34 5G and 519 euros for the Galaxy A54 5G respectively. For comparison, Samsung offered the Galaxy A33 5G with a €379 launch price and €419 launch price for the Galaxy A53 5G.

The Galaxy A34 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, in a 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB + microSD slot configuration. The screen combines FHD+ resolution with an increased diagonal to 6.6 inches (up from 6.4 inches for the A33). In contrast, the Galaxy A54 will have a 6.4-inch screen with a center-applied perforation. Both models are expected to use Super AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate. The configuration includes the more powerful Exynos 1380 solution, in formula with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage + microSD.

Both phones will have 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging. The list of features is completed with dual-SIM support, GPS receiver, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack (A34 only) and WiFi-6 (A54 only), fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and an IP67 certified case for water and dust resistance.