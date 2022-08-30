Four family members killed in attack in northern Guatemala

At least four people have been killed, including a pregnant woman, by an attack perpetrated early Monday morning in the Guatemalan town of Boca del Monte, located in the northern part of the Central American country.

Volunteer firefighters responded to a tip-off and, upon entering a house, located the bodies of three men and a woman — about seven months pregnant — all members of the same family, according to the newspaper ‘Prensa Libre’.

Emergency services also evacuated an injured person to a local hospital.

The National Civil Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office have gone to the scene of the incident to start investigations and clarify what happened.