Fortnite halts support for Windows 7 and 8 – That’s Gaming

Epic Games has announced that its hugely popular battle royale game, Fortnite, will no longer support Windows 7 and 8. The studio announced this via Twitter on the game’s support account, revealing that from Chapter 4 Season 2, players will need Windows 10 or 11 to play Fortnite.

For players who cannot upgrade their version of Windows, Epic Games has recommended playing the game through the streaming service GeForce Now. Players also have the option to play Fortnite through several other platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android and Nintendo Switch.

Fortnite Season 4 Episode 2 just launched and brings several new updates to the game, including a new cyberpunk-themed city called Mega City and the addition of Attack on Titan protagonist Eren Yeager as a skin for players to use.

The update also includes new vehicles for players to use, such as the Rogue Bike and the Nitro Drifter car. Players can also now grind on rails to traverse Mega City via the new grind mechanic.