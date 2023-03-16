FIFAe launches the FAMEHERGAME program

FIFAe, the esports arm of soccer’s governing body FIFA, has unveiled a initiative focused on female participation. in e-sports. Known as FAMEHERGAMEthe initiative aims to create a number of opportunities for female FIFA players. and provide them with a safe space to compete.

FIFAe will organize its own training camp in mid-2023, where the players will receive training sessions and will have the opportunity to win a trip to the Women’s World Cup FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held this year in Australia and New Zealand.

The creation of this initiative is part of the “Good Game Promise” Launched in 2022, the program is intended to change the current competitive landscape of FIFAwhich aims to to develop a healthy community.

The FIFAe has created this initiative based on a research conducted in the final phase of FIFAe 2022.and aims to “break down the barriers faced by women.” in the FIFA community.

FIFAe is a platform where everyone can participate, compete at the highest level and showcase their game on the biggest stage. We believe that by increasing opportunities for women, we can help build a more diverse and inclusive esports environment together with the community. Adrian Rölli, Head of eFootball at FIFA

The FIFA esports scene is currently continuing to expand. Last February, data company HUDstats partnered with the KNVB, the Royal Dutch Football Federation, to help the Dutch FIFA team prepare for the FIFAe Nations Cup.