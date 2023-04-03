EA SPORTS releases new set of retro kits in EA SPORTS FIFA 23 – That’s Gaming

162
EA SPORTS has released a new set of retro kits in FIFA 23, allowing fans to celebrate the rich history of some of the world’s greatest clubs. From the 1969-1970 Manchester City kit, worn by the first club to ever win both a UEFA and National Cup in the same season, to the 1975-1976 kit worn by Borussia Dortmund during its first promotion to the Bundesliga, these kits are iconic and allow fans to relive global soccer history. The kits are now available in-game.
Below is a list of all the retro kits added to FIFA 23:
- 1906-1907 FC Porto – This kit represents a special moment for FC Porto after it was revived in 1906 and played the season in this timeless kit.
- 1948-1949 Club Atlético Independiente -. Club Atlético Independiente celebrated their Primera Division victory in their iconic 1948/49 kit, making it long remembered by fans.
- 1960-1961 Tottenham Hotspur – The 1960/61 Tottenham Hotspur kit was worn by the team that won an FA Cup and First Division double in 1961.
- 1967-1968 Celtic FC – The classic 1967/68 Celtic kit was worn by the club during its legendary five-game run, winning the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup, Glasgow Cup and European Cup.
- 1969-1970 Manchester City – Manchester City’s legendary 1969/70 kit was worn by the first club to win a UEFA and National Cup in the same season.
- 1974-1975 Atlético Madrid – Atlético Madrid was crowned winner of the Intercontinental Cup in the 1974/75 season in its famous red and white striped kit.
- 1975-1976 Borussia Dortmund – This iconic kit was worn during a historic season in which the club finally achieved promotion to the Bundesliga.
- 1981-1982 Chelsea FC – This striped kit immediately brings to mind a number of famous players, including club legends Colin Lee, Peter Osgood and Ray Wilkins.
- 1984-1985 Liverpool FC – This memorable kit was worn by the 1984/85 Liverpool squad that won the English Division 1 title and the UEFA Cup.
- 1992-1993 Leeds United – This kit was worn when the team celebrated the club’s First Division title win.
- 1995-1996 Rangers FC – An incredible moment for Rangers fans and this famous kit, as they won their eighth consecutive Scottish league title.
- 1996-1997 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) -. PSG won both the Trophee des Champions and the UEFA Cup with the 1996/97 kit.
- 2001-2002 Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) -. This kit was worn by the Lyon team during the historic 2001/02 season, starting a run of seven consecutive league titles.
- 2006-2007 Real Madrid – This kit was iconic at the time, but still lives on as inspiration for the club’s current kits.
- 2017-2018 Juventus FC – The recent but vaunted 2017/18 Juventus kit was worn by world stars during a season in which Juventus won both Serie A and the Copa Italia.