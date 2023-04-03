Netflix: what to watch in April 2023

It’s a new month and that means a lot of new movies and series coming to Netflix in the coming weeks. But with many already available and tons to be added, what should you watch first? Here is our selection of what to watch on Netflix from the new April 2023 additions.

Television series

Beef – April 6

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong star in this comedy series about two people who begin a feud after a road rage incident.

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing – April 12

Archived footage, interviews and re-enactments show the harrowing day that shook Boston to the core.

Florida Man – April 13

Edgar Ramírez plays an ex-cop trying to find a gangster’s runaway girlfriend in this crazy crime series.

Chimp Empire – April 19

This documentary looks at one of the largest chimp communities in the world.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (season 8) – April 20

The final season of the beloved comedy series makes its debut on the streaming service and concludes the story of Jake, Amy and the 99th Precinct.

The Diplomat – April 20

Keri Russell shines in this political thriller revolving around a career diplomat who experiences problems at work and at home.

Firefly Lane (Season 2 Part 2) – April 27.

The saga of Tully and Kate comes to a close with the final episodes of the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) – April 27

The second season of the DC comic book adaptation sees half-human, half-deer boy Gus and his friends try to escape the clutches of a nefarious doctor.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch – April 28

This documentary series follows life at an auction house that specializes in selling rare collectibles.

Movies

The Deep House – April 1

A horror film that explores what happens when a couple of YouTubers dive into a lake to discover a house under the murky water.

Monster Hunter – April 6

Milla Jovovich shines in the live-action adaptation of Capcom’s beast-killing video game series.

Chupa – April 7

This family-friendly film sees a young boy visiting his family in Mexico when he encounters a mythical baby Chupacabra hiding under the parental home.

Nobody – April 13

Bob Odenkirk shines as a formerly retired hitman who is thrown back into a world of murder after getting into a fight on a bus.

The last kingdom: seven kings must die – April 14

The long-running historical series ends with a film finale that tells the final chapter of the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once &Always – April 19

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers return to deal with a familiar but dangerous enemy that threatens the world.