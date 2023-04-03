BLAST Paris Major unveils communication plan

The Danish tournament organization and production company. BLASThas revealed a global media distribution plan for the Paris Major, in order to make history and for being the last of the title. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). With a distribution in more than 100 territories and 24 languagesBLAST has set out to to break all audience records.

In addition to the renewal of existing agreements with previous broadcast partners, BLAST has secured a number of new audiovisual rights agreements with various media outlets, including Danish TV2 Zuluthe Serbian Relog Mediathe Chinese GGTVthe French MGG TVthe sub-Saharan StarTimesUkrainian Maincastthe Polish FantasyExpothe German Fragsteramong many others that will soon be announced.

Counter-Strike Major tournaments are among the most anticipated of the year. The most watched throughout the history of the title are all those from 2017 to 2022, whose first place goes to the PGL Major in Stockholm in 2021 with 2.75M viewers.

The next Major will be the first organized CS:GO Major. in Francewhich has a long and decorated history in the FPS. In addition, it will be the last edition before the release of Counter-Strike 2. On the other hand, 2023 also marks the 10th anniversary of Global Offensiveand this Major aims to celebrate it by highlighting the most iconic moments From the pinnacle of e-sports and Counter-Strike.

The BLAST.tv Paris Major is the pinnacle of the eSports calendar. We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the best of Counter-Strike to a massive global audience. The multitude of leading linear and online media rights partners are testament to this demand and confidence in BLAST’s productions and events, putting fans first. We have a truly global network of broadcasters, who are bringing esports entertainment to their local audiences. Alexander Lewin, Vice President of Distribution and Programming at BLAST.

The finals of the BLAST Paris Major will be broadcast live from the Accor Arena from May 18 to 21..