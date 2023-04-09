EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, the exclusive home of all four majors, is now available worldwide – That’s Gaming

159

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. launched EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ worldwide for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and the Epic Games Store. EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is the exclusive home of all four majors in men’s golf – the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship™, U.S. Open Championship® and The Open. The game features 30 courses at launch, THE PLAYERS Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and all-new Pure Strike gameplay with ShotLink® Powered by CDW. EA SPORTS PGA TOUR will also launch with Road to the Masters, which includes challenges, online tournaments and gear linked to the Masters.

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR offers the most accurate representation of Augusta National, with exact locations of the flowers and trees, bird sounds, as well as the newly redesigned hole 13, commonly known as “Azalea.” Within Road to the Masters, players can compete for a Green Jacket at the world-famous Augusta National and participate in several unique challenges, including “Championship Moments” from the Masters, in which they complete missions inspired by the prestigious tournament. Players can test their skills in exciting season-long online tournaments, earn Masters brand rewards and equip their created golfers with official clubs and equipment.

“From the beginning, our goal was to provide golf fans with a life-like experience that mimics the excitement and passion real players experience each week on the PGA TOUR, as well as the beauty and grandeur of the Masters at Augusta National,” said Cam Weber, EVP and GM, EA SPORTS. “As the only golf game to feature all four majors, with some of the world’s most iconic courses and tournaments and realistic gameplay powered by real-world golf data, we are extremely excited to give players the most realistic golf game in the world today.”

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is powered by EA’s Frostbite™ engine and at launch features 30 bucket list courses, such as The Old Course at St Andrews Links, The Country Club, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Torrey Pines, allowing players to experience some of the world’s most prominent golf destinations in stunning 4K like never before†. Each course has been precisely crafted using drone technology, flight helicopters equipped with custom LiDAR scanners and Frostbite’s state-of-the-art Terrain Procedural Tools and is packed with details that fans know and love, even down to the clubhouses. Photogrammetry and scanners have also been applied to create accurate renderings of clubhouses, iconic vegetation, bridges, tee markers, rock formations and other elements on the course, giving players lifelike visual experiences of their favorite courses. The full list of courses available at launch is available on the EA SPORTS PGA TOUR website.

The Pure Strike gameplay system, featuring ShotLink® powered by CDW and TrackMan, allows players to feel like a professional golfer by combining fluid swing mechanics, innovative ball handling and realistic course dynamics. With an expanded career mode, online modes for friends and competitive play, real professionals, including LPGA golfers, and in-depth customization options, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is the most content-rich entry in the franchise.

Following the launch of EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, players can expect exciting content updates alongside golf’s biggest moments such as the Majors, FedExCup and Ryder Cup. New challenges inspired by current and historic golf moments will be added, along with the 3-Click Swing mechanic and five new courses featuring the locations of the 2023 men’s majors, including Oak Hill Country Club, The Los Angeles Country Club and Royal Liverpool, as well as Olympia Fields and Marco Simone, site of the 2023 Ryder Cup. More information on these new EA SPORTS PGA TOUR content updates will be revealed later in 2023.

