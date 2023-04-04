Discover countless books with the e-book reader!















With the Kindle e-book reader, you no longer have to carry a heavy novel around with you.

In the Harry Potter world, Hermione is your favorite character and you identify with the bookworm? Then open your ears: You no longer have to carry your tomes around with you, because Amazon has the popular e-readers on Easter offer! The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition without ads is just $144.99 instead of the RRP of €189.99. This means that the digital library has reached a new all-time low!

Buy Amazon Kindle Paperwhite with three months of Kindle Unlimited!



What is a Kindle? E-book reader without ads

With the Kindle of the 11th generation you get a tablet that specializes in eBooks (digital books). This is how the screen stands out from smartphones or tablets, for example: The “Paperwhite” imitates a book page and there are no annoying reflections on the Kindle. A comfortable and pleasant reading experience for the eyes is therefore paramount, in all lighting conditions.

To store your fantasy novels, non-fiction books or exciting crime thrillers, you get the Kindle 32 GB for your local library. To do this, you download e-books from Amazon or throw your own PDFs (e.g. university course material) on it. The writing on the 6.8-inch display is not too small and thanks to the thin frame, you quickly forget that you are not holding a book in your hand.















The Kindle Paperwhite e-book reader lets you immerse yourself in your favorite worlds for 10 weeks at a time thanks to the long-lasting battery.

On sunny days or on vacation, it’s easy to lose yourself in fictitious stories. All the better that the battery lasts up to 10 weeks at a time, so that you are not simply torn from the spell. Use a modern USB-C cable to charge your Kindle e-book reader, should the worst come to the worst. There is also the option of using a Qi wireless charger – but this is only available separately.

What is the difference between Kindle and Tolino? Unlike Tolino, the Kindle only accesses the Amazon library. With the Tolino you can also choose books outside of the cosmos of Thalia or other booksellers. However, you cannot use audio books with the Tolino.

Get the best e-book reader on Amazon!



Read Kindle on PC: Kindle App & Kindle Cloud Reader

What do I need to read Kindle? You don’t necessarily need a Kindle e-reader to read Amazon e-books or indulge in audio books. You can read your favorite stories on your smartphone, tablet or PC via the Kindle app or the Kindle Cloud Reader (browser version).

Is Amazon Kindle free? The use of the applications is free, but you need an Amazon account. Both the e-reader and the e-books are chargeable. However, you don’t have to buy each book individually, save instead Kindle Unlimited: The subscription costs €9.99 per month – if you read a lot or listen to audio books, it can pay off. Because it gives you access to over 1.5 million books. With the purchase of the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition you can Trial Kindle Unlimited free for three months.

Peter has been using a Kindle e-book reader for over a year, despite being a real book lover:

Stuff Your Kindle Day 2023

“Stuff Your Kindle Day 2023” took place on March 31, 2023 – this is an unofficial event where many e-books are free for 24 hours. Unfortunately, this is only about the American market, but maybe the event will come to Germany at some point. Until then you can join the Amazon Spring Awakening Enjoy discounts of up to 40 percent!

Discover millions of stories with the Kindle e-book reader!

