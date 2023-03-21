Galaxy Z Fold5 will fold completely, and Flip5 will have a huge screen on the outside

Information about Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 is starting to surface on the internet, and one of Twitter’s most consistent leakers, Ice Universe, has details on them. It looks like Samsung will be working on the exterior of the new devices in particular, bringing them in line with the competition’s offerings in some respects. Of course, Samsung will still have certain advantages, such as water resistance, that no other manufacturer has.

Samsung will make changes to the exterior of the new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 models

Ice Universe says that both of Samsung’s 5th generation models will get a new hinge design. So the screens will be folded with a teardrop shape on the inside to decrease the visibility of the fold in the fold area. Other brands have been using such technologies since the first generations of foldable devices. As a result, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will finally fold completely, leaving no gap between the two halves. The thickness of the device will decrease by about 2 mm.

Incidentally, the weight will also be lower, at 254 grams, so presumably the new hinge will be significantly simplified in design. As we’ve seen recently, some brands have managed to build foldables with only four components at the hinge, which leads to lower complexity and lower production price.

In the case of the Galaxy Z Flip5, Samsung will adopt an even bigger screen on the outside. It will be on an almost completely square format and will be even larger in diagonal than the one on the recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip: 3.4″. This screen will cover almost the entire surface of the outer cover. And on the inside, the Flip5 will use a thinner bezel around the screen.

Ice Universe also mentioned a new touchscreen technology, but it’s not exactly clear what that means. As expected though, there is mention of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, which will underpin both devices. This is the same model from the Galaxy S23 models, made specifically by Qualcomm for Samsung.

The new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 are expected to launch sometime this summer, probably in August.