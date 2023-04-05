Crédit Mutuel chairman blasts cryptocurrencies

“ If you like the bleaching and the crimeyou will love the crypto-currencies “, according to Nicolas Thérythe president of the French banking group Crédit Mutuel.

In an interview with the media La Croix, Nicolas Thérywho was recently reappointed for a three-year term at the head of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, the main entity of the tricolor group, spoke about crypto-currencies like Bitcoin.

To the only question on the subject: “ The Crypto-currencies shake up the banking system. How do you look at them? “, the leader replied:

If you like laundering, crime, anonymity, you’re going to love cryptocurrencies. The bank has a duty to advise and I’m proud that we’ve always told our clients not to venture into it. The invention of central banking, of sovereign money, is a social progress. It protects the purchasing power of the working classes, but also tax revenues, fights fraud and ensures stability. Inflation is a cancer, a brutal and undemocratic tax. Advocating for cryptocurrencies is like supporting the Russian Wagner militia against the armies of the republic. It is an attempt to privatize a common good.”

Anti-cryptoThe bank has been warning its customers against investing in BTC, ETH and the like for several years.

Last year, following the bankruptcy of FTX, the boss of the group, Daniel Baaldeclared that this new affair fed the “ doubts about the viability of the ‘crypto’ sector ” only a few months after the collapse of the stablecoin in the Terra ecosystem.

