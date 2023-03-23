CCP Games raises $40M to develop AAA blockchain game

Andreessen Horowitz led a round of 40 million for CCP Games. The game studio video founded in 1997 prepares its first title based on the blockchain.

Specialized in MMOs, CCP Games dives into Web3 gaming today with the development of its first AAA game taking advantage of the possibilities offered by the blockchain technology.

And his project has already received support from several high-profile investors, including the venture capital fund a16z, which conducted a 40 million dollar fundraising for the Icelandic studio. According to the announcement, Makers Fund, Bitkraft, Kingsway Capital, Hashed and Nexon also participated in the funding round.

The blockchain title developed by CCP Games will feature the company’s flagship game: EVE Onlinea science fiction online MMORPG set in space.

CCP Games is a pioneer in virtual worlds and digital economies with 25 years of experience creating sandbox games of unparalleled depth. They are a veteran team and we believe in their ambitious vision to deliver incredible gaming experiences at the intersection of best-in-class game design and blockchain technology,” commented Jonathan Lai, general partner at a16z.

While investment in Web3 has fallen off dramatically since early 2022, the gaming blockchain is one of the segments least impacted by the crypto winter.

“This funding marks an exciting frontier in our studio’s history as we enter our third decade of operation […] We are honored by the confidence of our partners in the development of this new title,” said studio boss Hilmar V. Petursson.

