Capcom Pro Tour Season 10 is here!

The video game developer Capcomhas revealed that the 10th season from Capcom Pro Tour (CPT) will have a prize pool of more than $2M. In addition, it has also announced that players who qualify for the Capcom Cup X will compete for a prize of $1M. This raise happens to be the largest prize in history for a winner of this tournament.

The developer has also unveiled the first details of the CPT 2023and intends to start the circuit in summer with a mix of competitions offline and online together with your program World Warrior.

The program World Warrior is a regional competition which offers 26 additional seats to the Capcom Cup. Each region includes five events culminating in a regional finalin which the eight qualifiers move on to the end-of-season tournament.

On the other hand, it has also been announced that the. CPT will be played in Street Fighter 6.which is the competitive debut of the game. The title will be released on June 2and the competition is expected to begin shortly thereafter.

The increased prize money for the Capcom Cup is a significant increase compared to last season’s offering. The Capcom Cup IX had a prize of $298.500 divided among all participants, and the winner would take home $120.000. Since Capcom announced plans to promote esports in 2018, it has been improving.