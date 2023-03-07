Mercedes-Benz teams up with Moncler for moon buggy-like G Wagen

Mercedes-Benz is drastically changing its G-Class vehicle in a newly announced collaboration with Moncler. This new iteration in the G Wagen -line initially looks like a moon baby carriage, as it has huge tires wrapped in a bizarre metal bubble material, while the top of the car also has a similar appearance, in addition to a zipper extending across the roof.

According to the press release about the car, the Project Mondo G (as it is known) would be a G-Class vehicle styled with a Moncler puffer jacket and is the first time Moncler has partnered with a car brand.

“Our co-creation with Moncler offers an unexpected experience from both brands. This first collaboration with Moncler opens new horizons and a potential for more news.”, said Britta Seeger, member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for marketing &sales.

Although you won’t see this unique G-Class on the road anytime soon, the idea of the campaign was to create a sense of a “imaginary low-gravity universe.” to create, which judging by the appearance of the car certainly accomplished that.