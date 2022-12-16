Home Finance Bitcoin price could fall to $10,000 by 2023, says investor Mark Mobius

In a recent appearance on the program “Squawk Box“CNBC’s Mark Mobius, an emerging markets fund manager, predicted that the price of bitcoin could fall to $10,000 by 2023.

The head of Mobius Capital Partners has doubled down on his bearish prediction following the collapse of the FTX exchange. Despite the fact that bitcoin remains relatively resilient during what appears to be the crypto industry’s biggest crisis to date, Mark Mobius continues to believe that the largest crypto-currency will crash lower in 2023.

The world’s largest crypto-currency is currently changing hands at the $17,300 level on major crypto-currency exchanges. The flagship coin is now down about 75% from its peak.

Mark Mobius thinks we’re going to have to suffer more in terms of higher interest rates.

Bitcoin and stocks fell sharply after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that it would continue to raise rates in 2023. While inflation has likely peaked, it remains well above the Fed’s oft-repeated 2% target.

During a recent intervention on Bloomberg Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners, called the Fed’s recent statements bearish for the equity market.

