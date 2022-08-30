Beginning of the bleeding? Whale sells 10,000 BTC worth $203 million from Mt Gox

Meanwhile, two addresses created on December 19, 2013, sent 10,000 bitcoins worth $203 million to unknown wallets after sitting idle for nearly nine years. Onchain data shows that the 10,000 coins moved this week originally came from the Mt. Gox hack that occurred on June 19, 2011.

The whale that held 134,000 bitcoins from the 2011 Mt. Gox hack spends the last 10,000 this week

A 2013 whale moved about 10,000 BTC on Sunday, August 28 and Monday, August 29, 2022. The funds came from two addresses created on December 19, 2013.

The 10,001 bitcoin transaction was detected by the blockchain parser btcparser.com a tool that often identifies “dormant bitcoins“that move around after sitting idle in addresses for years. Here are some of the dormant bitcoins spotted by BTC blockchain analyzers that were mined in 2011, 2010 and 2009.

The first transaction for 5,001,514 BTC was sent on August 28 and confirmed at block 751,518. The other 5,000 BTC was sent the next day, August 29, and confirmed at block level 751,723.

The 2013 bitcoins were sent in two batches of 5,000 bitcoins per transaction, then divided into several smaller transactions. For example, one address was divided into several fractions of 47.98 BTC and a single transfer for 200.99 BTC.

The address “14RKF” that sent the 5,000 BTC came from an 18JPr wallet that once contained 24,404.50 BTC. The 24K BTC from the 18JPr wallet was originally received on November 24, 2012.

Some of the wallets that received fractions of 47.98 BTC on Monday still hold the funds, but the 200.99 BTC was scattered in other addresses. The address 15n6b that scattered 5,001.514 BTC the previous day, August 28, 2022, also came from wallet 18JPr which contained 24,404.50 BTC.

Onchain data shows that 10,000 bitcoins moved this week came from the Mt Gox breach in 2011.

The 2013 bitcoins sold on Sunday and Monday originally came from the 1McUC wallet that once held 134,897.01 BTC after obtaining the coins on June 19, 2011. Then, the entity started moving the BTC stash on July 20, 2011.

Prior to June 19, 2011, the 134,897.01 BTC came from various batches sent by 14 different senders. The onchain analysis further shows that the bitcoins, whether the 10,000 BTC spent this week or the original 134K BTC probably belong to a single entity.

Transfers between June 2011 and today show no signs of an exchange, and the whale’s mega-cache of 134K BTC has been gradually depleted in fractions over the past 11 years. The 10,001 BTC spent this week appears to be the last of the stash from the original 1McUC address.

The 10,001 BTC is peculiar because the entity spent tens of thousands of bitcoins in batches between July 2011 and the end of 2013, but not a single penny of the 10,001 BTC was spent for nearly nine years. On Tuesday, the blockchain researcher and administrator of the Telegram channel “gfoundinsh*t“, Taisia, said the 10,000 bitcoins came from the 2011 Mt Gox hack.

“The visualization of the blockchain clearly shows that in each of the transaction chains associated with the two withdrawals, the same wallet (…) was used.1McUC) actually appears, which received a large amount (134K BTC) of Gox, just at the time of the events described“, said Taisia to Bitcoin.com News. “And, as we remember, the founders of the exchange BTC-E, which was later created, and later WEX was also suspected of the hacker attack that followed.“