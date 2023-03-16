Abalon, map strategy wrapped in a roguelike adventure, has a release date for Steam – That’s Gaming

78

It is the great pleasure of D20Studios to announce that Abalon (formerly Summoners Fate) will be released from Early Access to 1.0 on Thursday, May 11.

“After seven years of development and close collaboration with players, it is an honor to finally realize our ambitious vision of a game that combines the best elements of classic tabletop games: tactics, cards, dice and the magic of using your creativity to create great strategies.” – Ross Przybylski, founder and game developer, D20Studios.

Abalon is a turn-based tactics game with map strategy wrapped in a roguelike adventure focused on exploration, survival and defeating powerful bosses. Players describe it as a successful combination of Magic: The Gathering, D&D and Final Fantasy Tactics – a winning proposition that manages to deliver its own unique experience that is both familiar and unlike anything they’ve ever played!