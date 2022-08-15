At least a dozen injured, including children, in road accident in Bulgaria

At least a dozen people, including children and adults, have been injured as the bus they were traveling in crashed late Sunday night in Bulgaria.

The bus was coming from Serbia with 38 children and 10 adults who had attended a folklore festival in the seaside resort of Slanchev Bryag (Sunny Beach), on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

As the coach was on its way to the capital Sofia, the vehicle went off the road in the central Bulgarian town of Stara Zagora and overturned on the side of the road.

Emergency services have taken eight children and four adults to hospital, some with serious injuries.

Authorities suspect that the accident was due to driver error, when his attention was diverted from the steering wheel, Bulgarian Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev told bTV broadcaster.