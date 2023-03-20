Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters begins

Students from six UK universities to take part in seventh annual competition Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters (AUEM) to win 20.000€ and the title of European champion.

Among the 680 university participants representing 21 countries from all over Europe are students from the University of Kent, De Montfort University, Staffordshire University, the University of Exeter, the University of East Anglia and the University of Warwick.

A renewed competition

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters is the continental competition that brings together the university student winners of their respective national championships. This year’s edition brings novelties to enhance the competitive experience. for participants, fans and spectators alike.

For the first time, VALORANT will be included in the group of titles together with League of Legends, Rocket League, Clash Royale and Teamfight Tactics.. Another new feature of this year’s revamped competition will be that teams from the MENA regionincluding the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco, will join students from Europe in the EMEA tournament. from Rocket League and Teamfight Tactics.

The finals will be held live for both League of Legends and VALORANT, as well as a major live event to be held in July.

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters has grown significantly in participation and popularity since its inception, going from. five teams representing five countries in its first edition in 2016, to 680 participants from 21 countries this year, a new high for the competition.

We want to take advantage of the return for the organization of live finals by adding more competitive titles, providing more students the opportunity to compete on the stage at the international level. I can’t wait to welcome students for this new season of the world’s most prestigious university tournament and provide them with more unforgettable experiences. Josh Williams, Global Director, Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports

The entire competition will be streamed live on the Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters Twitch channeland will be streamed live in five languages: English, Spanish, Italian, French and German.