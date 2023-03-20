Starfield gets R18+ rating in Australia because of drug use – That’s Gaming

165

Bethesda Game Studios is still preparing to show more gameplay of Starfield in June with a standalone Direct. However, the sci-fi RPG’s first rating is already in, thanks to the Australian Rating Council. It received an R18+ Restricted rating due to “High Impact” Drug Use.

Other categories, such as Themes and Language, received a “Moderate Impact” rating, while Nudity was “Very Mild.” Next to Drug Use, violence was the second strongest component of the rating, with a score of “Strong Impact.” Given how violent Fallout 3 and 4, and The Elder Scrolls series can be, this is understandable. How that plays out in Starfield remains to be seen.

Starfield will launch on September 6 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. It is also playable on day one on Game Pass. The upcoming Starfield Direct is scheduled for June 11 and offers an in-depth dive into the title, with director Todd Howard saying, “There’s still so much we have to show you.

“The game has many of the features you’d expect from us, but it’s also a very unique experience.” Stay tuned for more details and gameplay in the coming months.