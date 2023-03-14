Ireland supports first esports academy

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney T.Dhas officially inaugurated the WYLDE AcademyIreland’s first professional e-sports training center, promoted by Virgin Media.

Based in Ireland, WYLDE esportsco-owned by Usain Bolt, competes in major esports titles and tournaments around the world. The WYLDE Academy will be a high-performance center for national and international professionals to train in a first-class facility equipped with the broadband of Virgin Media.

There is a high level of experience, commitment and professionalism required to compete and win at a global level in the world of eSports. These WYLDE players are a new generation of talented and ambitious professionals mentored by the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt. It is wonderful to see such global ambition. Simon Coveney T.D., Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

The opening of the WYLDE Academy is another step on our journey to ensure that Ireland is at the forefront of professional eSports internationally. Sponsors such as Virgin Media and PUMA have made it possible for us to create a training base in Cork for some of the best talent in the world. This country has the opportunity to create important gaming and eSports jobs for future generations. David Cronin, co-founder of WYLDE

Virgin Media recognizes the audiences, participation rates and growth of gaming and eSports around the world. Our strategic partnership with WYLDE ensures that we are supporting the development of Irish e-sports by aligning ourselves with Ireland’s first professional e-sports academy. Paul Higgins, vice president commercial, Virgin Media

On the international scene, the team of R6 of WYLDE competes in the Ubisoft’s European League (EUL). top-tier after a rapid rise. At 2022, WYLDE won the Championship of EU Gamers Without Bordersachieving a donation from $250,000 for UNICEFarrived at the World Cup semifinal of the tournament Gamers8 in Saudi Arabiadefeating Team Liquid and former world champions Space Station Gaming along the way, and has lifted the trophy for the Ubisoft GSA Grand Final in Germany.

WYLDE also has international teams in Valorant, FIFA and Rocket League. Recently, the company introduced PUMA as an official sponsor. of its kits worldwide, in what was described as a “major” sponsorship deal.

This new partnership places Virgin Media in the vanguard of video games in Ireland.in addition to working with Usain Bolt’s esports organization WYLDE, with the aim of expand the roster of world-class esports players in Ireland.